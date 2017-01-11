Pravasi Haryana Divas: On Day One, focus on sports

SPORTS IN Haryana was the focus of attention on Tuesday, day one of the Pravasi Haryana Divas event, with dignitaries lauding the achievements of sportspersons from Haryana, while also emphasising the need to ensure better facilities and opportunities in the area so that sportspersons can meet their potential and “nurture their sporting talent”. Taking to the podium on the first day of the two day event being held at Gurgaon’s Kingdom of Dreams, former Captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev, said that he believes “Haryana is the life of Hindustan” because it is a land where sportspersons are held in high esteem.

However, although praising women sportspersons from Haryana for winning laurels in the Olympics, he went on to admit that something has been lost in the area in the fifty years since the state’s creation, saying, “In 50 years, I think we have achieved a lot in sports.and we have lost a lot as well. What we have gained, that the world knows, but what we have lost, that must be better understood.”

Although the former cricket captain failed to elaborate on the losses he spoke of, however, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, who took to the podium soon after, reiterated this point, and went on to elaborate on it as well.

“We are very proud of our sportspersons. But is that enough? Can a country of 125 crore be happy with two, three or four medals (in the Olympics) or should we be dreaming of 100 such medals and working towards that goal?” asked Goyal.

He called upon people who hail from the state but are settled elsewhere, in the country or abroad, to reconnect with it and “consider how we can make better sports academies here.bring scholarships for good sportspersons so that they can fulfil their educational needs and also nurture their sporting talent”.

The Pravasi Haryana Divas, organised by the Government of Haryana along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) looks to recognize the achievements of people who hail from the state but are settled outside it, and also looks to draw attention to avenues for investment in Haryana.