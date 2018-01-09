Under Sushma Swaraj, MEA keeps 24*7 watch on NRIs problems: PM Modi

The prime minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the PIO Parliamentarian Conference at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi. (Source: ANI photo) The prime minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the PIO Parliamentarian Conference at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi. (Source: ANI photo)

Addressing the inaugural edition of the PIO Parliamentarian Conference at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that along with taking care of Indian citizens, she actively helps NRIs as well.

Modi said, “Sushma Swaraj ji not only takes care of Indian citizens but also the NRIs, under her our Ministry of External Affairs keeps an eye on problems of NRIs 24*7 with real-time monitoring system.”

Talking about India’s bond with the ASEAN countries, he said, “We have strengthened our strong relationship with ASEAN countries.” “We do not intend to exploit anyone’s resources, nor we are eyeing anyone’s territory, our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development,” the PM said.

Praising people of Indian origin living overseas, PM Modi said, “Wherever Indians went, they integrated well and made it their home. In the last three-four years, you must have noticed, countries around the world has taken notice of India. India is transforming, India is moving ahead…Old attitude was ‘chalta hai, chalta hi rahega’. Now, this has changed.”

Swaraj delivered the opening remarks at the conference. Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled all the promises made by the party, and the Goods and Services Tax and demonetisation are best examples of this, she said, “With GST and demonetisation, we have shown the world that what we say, we do.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd