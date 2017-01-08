Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: PM Modi praises Indian diaspora for supporting Govt’s move against corruption, black money

Speaking at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, PM Modi said that the Indian diaspora is a valuable partner in India’s journey of development. (Source: ANI) Speaking at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, PM Modi said that the Indian diaspora is a valuable partner in India’s journey of development. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian diaspora for extending their support in the Government’s fight against corruption and black money. “We have taken a big step to erase black money. Some political parties are the supporters of black money. But the support extended by the pravasi Indians to help us in this step has been immense,” PM Modi said. PM Modi was addressing a gathering of NRIs in Bengaluru to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi as a Pravasi from South Africa to India.

Speaking at the 14th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, the prime minister said that the Indian diaspora is a valuable partner in India’s journey of development. “30 million Indians living abroad are valued not just for strength in numbers, but respected for contributions to India and the countries where they live,” he said.

He also lauded the invaluable contribution made by NRIs to the Indian economy by sending close to 69 billion dollars in remittance. Saying that the security of all Indians abroad is a top priority, PM Modi said that his government doesn’t look at the colour of the passport but their blood relationship with India. “Directed embassies to be pro-active towards needs and problems of Indian community abroad,” PM Modi said. He also praised the efforts of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for using social media to reach out to Indians in distress abroad.

PM Modi also urged all Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders to convert to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). “I will encourage all PIO card holders to convert their PIO cards to OCI cards. The deadline for the conversion has been extended,” PM Modi said.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who is a seven-day trip to India, was invited as the special guest of the event. “Ye ek aisa parv hai jisme host bhi aap hi hain aur guest bhi aap hi hain (This is one such event where the host is also you and so is the guest),” he said. PM Modi also condoled the passing away of Mario Soares, former President and PM of Portugal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd