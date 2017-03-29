Pratap Singh Bajwa to PM Modi: Set up second line of defence of border youths to check infiltration

Pratap Singh Bajwa in Chandigarh. Pratap Singh Bajwa in Chandigarh.

Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested setting up a second line of defence of youths in border villages of Punjab to check infiltration. He suggested that recruiting able-bodied youngsters between 18 to 40 years of age could help create an extra layer of security, thus helping the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF), and also provide employment to youngsters.

“It will also help in checking cross border infiltration,” he said while putting forth the demand for making a reservation of 10 per cent for border youth in security forces.

The senior Congress leader from Punjab also requested the intervention of the Prime Minister in completing the Qadian-Beas rail link, which he said will prove to be a “boon for border belt.”

Bajwa said Punjab has witnessed two terrorist attacks and that radical forces across the border may try to create more disturbances in the state.

“In such circumstances, this model of second line of defence comprising the habitants of border villages will prove to be effective and will strengthen the armed forces,” he said, adding that “the border youth could be given .303 rifles, which are no longer used by the armed forces.”

