Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC denies doing any survey or giving feedback for YSRCP

Prashant kishor (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Prashant kishor (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

I-PAC, led by strategist Prashant Kishor, rejected reports claiming that it had conducted surveys or gave feedback to Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSRCP for the 2019 Assembly elections.

“We haven’t done any survey nor have given feedback to YSRCP wrt any individual/party. All news in this regard is completely speculative,” a tweet posted on I-PAC’s account read. A few days ago, it had dismissed reports of being hired by the regional party for its election campaign.

“When we don’t work on-hire basis, where is the question of anyone “hiring” our services?” it said in a tweet.

Local media in Andhra Pradesh had claimed that Kishor’s firm was hired by the party for a hefty remuneration of Rs 250 crore.

Kishor has had successes in the past while working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2014 parliamentary campaign and Nitish Kumar for the Bihar elections. This year, Kishor, who worked with the Congress in its campaigns in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, has had mixed results. While he was able to help the Congress come back to power in Punjab on the back of double anti-incumbency against the SAD-BJP government, his idea to unite Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh failed miserably. There, the SP-Congress alliance was defeated by the BJP led by PM Modi.

