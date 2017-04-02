Prashant Bhushan triggers controversy by labelling Lord Krishna as ‘legendary eve-teaser’, complaint filed

Lawyer-Activict Prashant Bhushan Lawyer-Activict Prashant Bhushan

Prominent lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan on Sunday stirred a controversy on social media after describing Lord Krishna as a “legendary eve-teaser” while weighing in on the Uttar Pradesh government’s Anti-Romeo squads, which were introduced to curb instances of harassment of girls and eve-teasing. His comments came in light of the recent video footages which showcased innocent men being subjected to harsh treatment allegedly in presence of the state forces, instead of cracking down on those who actually stalk and molest women. Incidents of men being forced to squat and even to tonsure their heads have been shown in the cell phone videos.

The Swaraj Abhiyan co-founder also dared newly-appointed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whether he would have the guts to label his self-appointed teams as Anti-Krishna squads. “Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser.Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?,” Bhushan wrote on Twitter.

Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary Eve teaser.Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads? http://t.co/IYslpP0ECv — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 2, 2017

His tweet set off a storm on the social media with religious groups demanding an apology and some even saying they would take the activist to court for allegedly insulting the deity. Meanwhile, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga has registered a police complaint against Bhushan for ‘insulting and outraging the religious sentiments of Hindus’.

Filing A police complaint today against Prashant Bhushan for insulting Lord Krishna http://t.co/JCCdkpbGsa — Tajinder Pal S Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 2, 2017

Clarifying his position, Bhushan said his stand was being ‘distorted’. “My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser,” he tweeted. Insisting that he didn’t intend to hurt religious sentiments, the activist said, “We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis. The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this. Didnt intend to hunt sentiments.”

We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this.Didnt intend to hunt sentiments — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 2, 2017

