  • Prashant Bhushan demands SIT/ judicial probe in judge Loya’s death

"The CBI cannot do this investigation as there is a lot of government pressure. The government wants this case to be dismissed right away," Prashant Bhushan said

By: PTI | Nagpur | Published: February 24, 2018 9:44 pm
Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry or a probe by a special investigation team into the death of judge B H Loya, who presided over the Sohrabuddin Shaikh ‘fake’ encounter case trial. Addressing a press conference here, Bhushan claimed that Loya didn’t die of heart attack as claimed by the government authorities. This should be investigated, the lawyer said.

“I will be filing a petition, demanding a judicial or SIT inquiry into Loya’s death. If it was not a heart attack, then it should be investigated what was the cause of death. “The CBI cannot do this investigation as there is a lot of government pressure. The government wants this case to be dismissed right away,” he claimed.

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case, allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition related to his death. Bhushan also questioned the Rafale fighter jet purchase agreement, saying he had never seen a more “corrupt deal” in his life. Why was the original deal for 126 aircraft along with transfer of technology scrapped and a fresh deal for only 36 aircraft struck, why was Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd left out of it, and why a fresh global tender was not floated for the new deal, he asked.

