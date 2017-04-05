Prashant Bhushan apologises, deletes controversial tweet

A DAY after the nameplate outside Prashant Bhushan’s Noida residence was vandalised, the lawyer-politician on Tuesday apologised for his controversial tweet that made a reference to Lord Krishna, admitting that it was “inappropriately” phrased.

“I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads & Krishna was inappropriately phrased & unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologize & delete it (sic),” Bhushan tweeted on Sunday.

On Sunday, Bhushan had commented on the UP government’s anti-romeo squads in a tweet. “Romeo loved just one lady,while Krishna was a legendary eve teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes AntiKrishna squads?” he had tweeted. He was booked by Lucknow Police for hurting religious sentiments.

The Swaraj Abhiyan leader had maintained that his “tweet on Romeo brigade” was “being distorted”. “…My position is: By the logic of Romeo Brigade, even Lord Krishna would look like eve teaser…We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this.Didnt intend to hurt (sic) sentiments,” he said in two posts on Twitter.

Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay on Tuesday tweeted, “Dolt @pbhushan1 shud’nt b allowed to get away after outraging religious feelings of Hindus. High time v set an example for naxalite like him.”

