Prashant Bhusan, Yogendra Yadav condemn Gauri Lankesh’s killing

Condemning the brutal murder of veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday attacked the right-wing groups saying the dangerous trend of silencing dissenting voices needs to be stopped. “Gauri Lankesh’s murder is very tragic because she was a very brave journalist who was raising her voice against the atmosphere of fascism which is growing in the country. This kind of violence is being encouraged by right wing people. This is a very dangerous thing in a democracy and these needs to be stopped,” said Bhushan.

The senior advocate also asked for a CBI probe into the killing of Gauri Lankesh.

Echoing similar sentiments, famous psephologist and Swaraj Abhiyan co-founder Yogendra Yadav said the voice against fascism are being suppressed by right wing groups. He added that the situation in the country is worse than the 1975 Emergency. “During the emergency, it was a known censorship. But now unknown censorship is being imposed on the press. The voices of the people are being sadly curbed by the government. The government silently suppressed the voice of the people,” said Yadav.

The cold-blooded murder Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru triggered outrage across the country. Karnataka government ordered setting up of an IGP-headed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing.

