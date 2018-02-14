Prasar Bharati shortlists two journalists for top edit jobs

The Prasar Bharati board is slated to meet February 15. The Prasar Bharati board is slated to meet February 15.

Moving to overhaul the national public broadcaster, the Prasar Bharati is said to have zeroed in on two journalists for editorial leadership positions in Doordarshan News and Prasar Bharati News Service under All India Radio. The Indian Express has learnt that a high-level committee has identified Siddharth Zarabi for Head of TV News in DD News and Abhijit Majumder for the position of Chief Editor, Prasar Bharati News Service (PBNS).

Zarabi with 20 years of work experience is currently Executive Editor of Business TV India while Majumder is Managing Editor of Mail Today newspaper. The Prasar Bharati board is slated to meet February 15, confirmed a member of the board. Sources said the appointment of these two journalists and their salaries are likely to be taken up then.

If the appointments go through, working under theDirector General of DD News, Zarabi is likely to be the prime time host of the public broadcaster and will handle news production operations. And working under the Director General of News at All India Radio, Majumder will be responsible for news service operations and will also handle digital platforms.

While Zarabi did not respond to a text message for comment, Majumder said he was not aware of any such development. Majumder is active on social media and has more than 4.91 lakh followers on Twitter. His Twitter timeline had become a topic of controversy after he wrongly tweeted on January 29 that a second person, named Rahul Upadhyay, had died in the violence in Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.

His tweet read: “We are told they deserved this for raising ‘provocative’ slogans and carrying saffron flags in a ‘Muslim locality’. Such a dangerous justification.” He deleted the tweet later and “clarified” that Upadhyay was injured in a separate incident: “Deleted an earlier tweet that mentions Rahul, although what I said in that tweet about dangerous justifications stands.”

