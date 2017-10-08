Prasar Bharati launches online application system for AIR auditions

The AIR conducts auditions in different genres of music, including classical, light, folk, tribal and western, and award suitable grades to them. The AIR conducts auditions in different genres of music, including classical, light, folk, tribal and western, and award suitable grades to them.

Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash today launched an online application system for music auditions across all genres for the All India Radio (AIR).

The initiative was launched on the occasion of 64th Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan held here, an AIR release said. “It is believed that with the introduction of this facility, the aspirants who want to apply and get themselves graded will have a better experience in terms of accessibility and availability,” it said.

The AIR conducts auditions in different genres of music, including classical, light, folk, tribal and western, and award suitable grades to them.

Among those present on the occasion included Prasar Bharati CEO Sashi Sekhar Vampati and AIR Director General F Sheheryar.

