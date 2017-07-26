Pranab Mukherjee withheld assent to 18 state Bills: MHA

President Pranab Mukherjee addressing during release of the special book “Various Reports, 4th Volume of Selected Speeches of the President” at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI/Manvender Vashist) President Pranab Mukherjee addressing during release of the special book “Various Reports, 4th Volume of Selected Speeches of the President” at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

During his five-year tenure as President, Pranab Mukherjee withheld assent to 18 state legislation, many of them overlapping with central Acts, according to data available with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). But newly sworn-in President Ram Nath Kovind won’t have any pending mercy pleas as Mukherjee, during his tenure, rejected 30 mercy petitions, including that of terror convicts Yakub Memon, Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru. Records also reveal that 15 state Bills were returned by the President’s Secretariat “with a message” to the Assembly concerned, suggesting changes.

Under Article 111 of the Constitution, while considering the Bills, the President shall declare either that he assents to the Bill, or that he withholds assent or return the Bill if it is not a Money Bill with a message requesting the House to reconsider it. Among the Bills which the President’s secretariat withheld assent to are the Protection of Manipur People Bill, 2015. The Bill cleared by the then Congress government in the state was withheld on the advice of the Centre. Similarly, the Sikkim Promotion of Local Employment Bill, which aims to put an obligation on the private sector operating in the state to provide 95 per cent employment to locals, was also withheld.

The Bills for which assent was withheld also include the Delhi government’s Code of Criminal Procedure (Delhi Amendment) Bill 2015 and the Delhi Member of Legislative Assembly (removal of disqualification) (amendment) Bill, said officials. Among the Bills which were returned to Assembly by Mukherjee is Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Amendment Bill 2015.

Interestingly, a Bill from Bihar, The Sugarcane (Regulation) of Supply and Purchase Amendment Bill, which was approved by President Kovind as Governor, was returned by Mukherjee “with a message” on January 5, 2017, according to the Home Ministry. Another Bill from Bihar for which Mukherjee withheld assent was the Code of Criminal Procedure (Bihar Amendment) Bill, 2011. Out of the 18 Bills for which assent was withheld, six were from NDA-ruled states, including the Stamp Bill from Madhya Pradesh and the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2014.

