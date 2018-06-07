Pranab Mukherjee to address RSS today, his daughter sends reminder: Speech will be forgotten, visual will stay

V Bhagaiah of the RSS greets Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur Wednesday. V Bhagaiah of the RSS greets Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur Wednesday.

On the day former President Pranab Mukherjee landed in Nagpur and was received by RSS Sahsarakaryavaha V Bhagaiah, his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee Wednesday took to Twitter to remind him that “by going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle to plant false stories…”. Mukherjee will be chief guest at an RSS event Thursday.

Her remarks on Twitter were in response to reports that she might leave the Congress and contest elections from West Bengal on a BJP ticket. ABP News had first run the report citing BJP sources.

Sharmistha, who is president of the Delhi Congress women’s wing, took to Twitter to deny the report. In her first tweet, she said: “In the mountains enjoying a beautiful sunset and suddenly this news that I’m supposedly joining BJP hits like a torpedo!

Can’t there be some peace and sanity in this world? I joined politics because I believe in Congress. Would rather leave politics than leave Congress.”

Soon after, came two more tweets addressed to her father, who has the Twitter handle @CitiznMukherjee. In the first, she wrote: “Hope @CitiznMukherjee realises from today’s incident, how BJP’s dirty tricks department operates. Even RSS wouldn’t believe that you are going to endorse its views in your speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements.”

Then, she wrote: “By going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP and RSS full handle to plant false stories, spread false rumours as today and making it somewhat believable. And this is just the beginning!”

The former President is set to address a programme of the RSS as a chief guest on Thursday, a decision that has been questioned by some in the Congress, including M Veerappa Moily, who feel the move will give credence to the Sangh’s ideology.

When contacted, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken told The Indian Express, “She has categorically denied it (reports of joining the BJP). This sums up everything.”

Maken also said on Twitter: “In reply to certain rumours, just spoke to Sharmistha Mukherjee, who is out of Delhi. She is a devoted Congress person and firmly believes in the ideology of Congress Party. She told me that she is in politics just because of her firm faith in the ideology of the Congress Party.” This was retweeted by Sharmistha.

