Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event: Intolerance will dilute our national identity, says ex-President

Former President Pranab Mukherjee at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday. (Twitter/@RSSorg) Former President Pranab Mukherjee at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday. (Twitter/@RSSorg)

“Any attempt to define our nation through religion, dogma or intolerance will only fade our existence,” former President and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee said while delivering his maiden and one of the most-awaited speeches at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s Tritiya Varsh Training programme at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday.

While sharing his understanding of nation, nationalism and patriotism with the RSS activists, Mukherjee explained how India was known for deriving its strength from tolerance. “We accept and respect our pluralism and celebrate our diversity. Our national identity has emerged from a long drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special and tolerant,” he told the gathering.

Speaking on the increasing violence across the country, the former President said, “Every day we see increased violence around us. This violence is a form of darkness. Our motherland is asking for peace, harmony, happiness. There is a need to free the public discourse from all forms of violence – both physical and verbal.”

The Congress leader also said that the concept of modern India was articulated from various Indian leaders and was not bound by race or religion. “A nation in the making conceptualizes the Indian state,” he said and went on to share the experience of his 50 years in public life.

“Nation is defined as a large group of people sharing same language, heritage. Nationalism is defined as identification oneself with one’s own nation. Patriotism is defined as devotion to one’s own country,” he added.

The Congress leader has received severe criticism for his decision to attend the RSS event. Earlier in the day, the Congress said images of the former president at the RSS headquarters had anguished millions of party workers and those who believe in pluralism and diversity of the Indian republic.

