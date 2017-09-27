Pranab Mukherjee reaches ancestral house to celebrate Durga Puja

President Pranab Mukherjee at his home in Birbhum (Express Photo/ File) President Pranab Mukherjee at his home in Birbhum (Express Photo/ File)

Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday arrived at his ancestral house in Mirati in Birbhum district to celebrate Durga Puja. Mukherjee reached his ancestral home in the evening. Stringent security measures were taken by the district police and administration in view of the former president’s visit, police said. Birbhum District Magistrate P Mohangandhi and Superintendent of Police N Sudheer Kumar welcomed Mukherjee, a police officer said.

Mukherjee reached Mirati to attend ‘Maha Sasthi’ puja after taking rest at his elder sister Annapurna Banerjee’s house at Kirnahar. He exchanged greetings with the villagers, relatives and acquaintances at his Mirati house. “This is not just a family affair. The villagers and our neighbours participate equally during the four days of Durga Puja,” Abhijit Mukherjee, the former president’s son and Jangipur MP, said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App