‘Our pluralistic culture, tolerance still being put to test’

ARGUING THAT the ability to adjust quickly to technological disruptions would be key for sustained development, President Pranab Mukherjee Wednesday said demonetisation, though it might result in temporary slowdown, would have positive impacts on the economy in the long run. In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President also emphasised on the need to maintain “pluralism” and “diversity” in the social and cultural interactions of the people.

“It is my firm conviction that India’s pluralism and her social, cultural, linguistic and religious diversity are our greatest strength. Our tradition has always celebrated the ‘argumentative’ Indian, not the ‘intolerant’ Indian… More than the unison of ideas, a healthy democracy calls for conformity to the values of tolerance, patience and respect for others. These values must reside in the hearts and minds of every Indian, inculcating in them a temperament of understanding and responsibility,” Mukherjee said.

“We have to work harder because our pluralistic culture and tolerance are still being put to test by vested interests,” he said. The President asked the younger generation, born after Independence, not to take the freedom for granted or “to forget that the tree of freedom needs constant care and nourishment”.

He said the values India holds dear will take the country further ahead. “But we will have to learn to adjust our sails, quickly, and deftly, to the winds of change… Education will have to keep pace with technology. In the race between man and machine, the winner will have to be job generation.”

In this context, he made a mention of the government’s demonetisation move. “Demonetisation, while immobilising black money and fighting corruption, may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity. As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy.” Ahead of the budget session of Parliament, starting next week, the President urged MPs to focus back on debate and discussion.