Pranab Mukherjee posts PM Modi’s letter that ‘touched’ his heart

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday posted a letter on Twitter that he had received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his last day in office complimenting him for his “caring” attitude towards him. “On my last day in office as the President, I received a letter from PM @narendramodi that touched my heart! Sharing with you all,” Mukherjee tweeted from his new handle @CitiznMukherjee. Mukherjee’s term ended on July 25.

Modi’s letter began with “Dear Pranab Da” and went on to express gratitude towards the once veteran Congress leader for being his “mentor”. He wrote that Mukherjee belonged to a generation of leaders for whom politics was simply a means to selflessly give back to society. “Three years ago I came to Delhi as an outsider. The task before me was huge and challenging. In these times you have always been a father figure and mentor to me. Your wisdom, guidance and personal warmth have given me greater confidence and strength,” the letter, dated July 24, read.

“You have been so warm, affectionate and caring to me. Your one phone call asking me ‘I hope you are taking care of your health’ was enough to fill me with fresh energy, after a long day at meetings or on a campaign tour. Pranabda, our political journeys took shape in different political parties. Our ideologies, at times have been different. Our experiences are also varied. My administrative experience was from my state, whereas you have seen the expanse of our national polity and politics for decades. Yet, such is the strength of your intellect and wisdom that we were able to work together with synergy,” Modi wrote.

He ended the letter with: “Rashtrapatiji, it has been an honour to work with you as your Prime Minister.”

