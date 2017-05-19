Pranab Mukherjee happy over Cabinet nod for 10 nuclear power reactors

President Pranab Mukherjee received the first copies of two books in Bengali at an event at the Raj Bhavan. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee received the first copies of two books in Bengali at an event at the Raj Bhavan. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday expressed happiness over the Union Cabinet nod to a proposal for setting up 10 nuclear power reactors, saying there was a need to use clean and renewable energy to meet the country’s growing electricity demand.

The president made the remarks after inaugurating the country’s first-of-its-kind microgrid power project at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) at Shibpur near here that uses solar, wind and biogas energy to produce electricity.

He said he was “happy” that the Cabinet has decided to ramp up power generation by clearing a proposal to build 1o indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors, each with a capacity to produce 700 MW.

Mukherjee said more than 300 million people in the country still do not have access to power. “We have to provide electricity to ordinary people,” he said, adding that there is a need to emphasise on renewable energy to meet the demand.

The Cabinet had on Wednesday cleared the proposal to build 10 power reactors, the largest ever approval granted for such facilities in one go. The reactors will be developed by the Department of Atomic Energy.

While lauding the progress in space science made by India, he stressed that electricity and clean, arsenic-free drinking water be provided to the people, particularly those in rural areas.

Mukherjee also inaugurated the Centre for Water and Environmental Research, which will focus on ways to supply safe drinking water, besides irrigation.

Former ISRO chairman and chairperson of the IIEST Board of Governors, K Radhakrishnan, its director Ajoy Kumar Ray, and registrar Biman Bandyopadhyay were present at the programme, besides West Bengal Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The Integrated Renewable Energy Smart Microgrid Centre at the institute utilises 600-1,000 kg of kitchen and food waste from the entire campus to prOduce biogas energy.

It can offer a complete solution for 24×7 electricity access in regions having either no grid or weak and unreliable grid, project coordinator professor Hiranmay Saha said.

The smart grid is a project of the West Bengal Renewable Energy Development Agency.

At a homoeopathy award ceremony at the Science City Auditorium here, Mukherjee highlighted the “important role” played by homoeopathy and Indian systems of medicine in the country’s healthcare sector.

He said the medicinal system was becoming more popular as it was cheaper compared to allopathy, besides having no side-effects.

Homoeopathy and systems of Indian medicine such as unani and siddha are playing an important role in the country, which faces a severe shortage of quality medical practitioners, he said.

The president received the first copies of two books in Bengali at an event at the Raj Bhavan.

‘Jnan, A-Jnan O Bijnan — Popper-er Jnantatta’ (knowledge, ignorance and science — Popper’s theory of knowledge) and ‘Samudra Banijjer Prekshite Sthala Banijjer, Bharat Mahasagar Anchal, 1500-1800’ (overland trade in the backdrop of oceanic trade, Indian Ocean Region) have been written by retired professors of the Calcutta University, Mahasweta Chaudhury and Sushil Chaudhury respectively.

