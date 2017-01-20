Pranab Mukherjee congratulates new US President Donald Trump

President Pranab Mukherjee (L) and US President Donald Trump. President Pranab Mukherjee (L) and US President Donald Trump.

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday took to Twitter to congratulate President Donald J Trump as he took office as the 45th president of the United States of America.

Congratulating Trump President Mukherjee tweeted: “ @ realDonaldTrump Hearty congratulations on assumption of office as 45th President of USA.”

On Friday, Donald Trump succeeded Barack Obama becoming the 45th President of the United States of America. Mike Pence was sworn in as the vice president. Barack Obama served two terms as the President of the nation. A few hours before his swearing-in ceremony, Trump tweeted, “It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!” The President-elect also met outgoing President Barack Obama at the White House.

