Mukherjee clears four state Bills at end of his tenure

Pranab Mukherjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President-elect Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Renuka Puri

Towards the end of his tenure as President, Pranab Mukherjee cleared four key Bills from the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Puducherry. Maharashtra’s Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016, was passed by the state Assembly in April 2016. It had been pending with the Centre since then, said officials. The law makes social boycott a crime and provides for stern action for anybody indulging in it. It also disallows social boycott of any individual or group by caste panchayats or groups of individuals.

Social boycott for reasons like inter-caste marriage, rituals of worship or any connection to lifestyle, dress or vocation will invite stringent punishment, according to the Act. The new legislation makes social boycott an offence that can invite imprisonment of up to 7 years and fine of Rs 5 lakh or both. The victim or any member of the victim’s family can file a complaint either with the police or magistrate, says the law.

Mukherjee also gave his assent to Gujarat’s Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution)(Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2017, which bans hookah bars in the state. Anyone found violating the law will invite a jail term of up to three years.

The Bill was passed by the Vijay Rupani government in February and sent to Home Ministry for the President’s approval. “Smoking a hookah is far more injurious to health than a cigarette. Since hookah was not covered under the COTP Act, there was a need to bring amendments in the 2003 Act to cover all kinds of activities associated with hookah bars,” said a government official.

The Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999, which provides for 24 per cent reservation in public work contracts for SC/STs, also got Presidential assent. The state Assembly cleared the Bill in April 2016 while granting reservation to contractors from SC/ ST communities in all government tenders, including tenders called by government-run institutions and local self-governments.

Puducherry’s Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2017, also got Mukherjee’s nod. The Bill proposes to amend “Sections 9 and 15 of the Puducherry Civil Courts Act, 1966, to confer pecuniary jurisdiction to the newly constituted subordinate judge court at Karaikal”.

In the past five years, Mukherjee has given assent to nearly 156 state Bills, including the controversial Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Bill, 2017, Gujarat Lokayukta Bill, Delhi Netaji Subhas University of Technology Bill, 2015, Maharashtra Acupuncture System of Therapy Bill, 2015, Prohibition of Child Marriage (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2016, and Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti Social Activities Prevention Amendment Bill, 2015.

