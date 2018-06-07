Pranab Mukherjee at RSS event LIVE Updates: Ex-president to arrive at venue at 5.30 pm

V Bhagaiah of the RSS greets Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur Wednesday. (Express photo) V Bhagaiah of the RSS greets Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur Wednesday. (Express photo)

All eyes will be on former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday when he will address the concluding ceremony of the RSS’s Tritiya Varsh Training programme, which has generated much political heat. This will be Mukherjee’s first speech from the RSS platform and one of his most important since the address on his last day as president.

The Congress veteran is scheduled to arrive at the RSS headquarters at 5.30 pm, where he will be welcomed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat. The 82-year-old will then visit the memorial of RSS founder KB Hedgewar, offer floral tributes and reach the function venue at 6.30 pm, where he will address the RSS activists. The programme will be broadcast live on Facebook at RSSorg.

Accepting the invitation from the Hindutva group has sparked controversy, with some of his Congress colleagues and Left leaders expressing their reservations over his participation in the RSS meeting. On Wednesday, Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha added fuel to the fire by reminding her father that “by going to Nagpur, you are giving BJP/RSS full handle to plant false stories…but the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain and those will be circulated with fake statements”.