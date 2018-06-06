Pranab Mukherjee arrives in Nagpur, all eyes on RSS event tomorrow

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday. (File) Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday. (File)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) program scheduled for tomorrow. Mukherjee is the chief guest at the RSS event and is set to address its activists. This will be his first speech from the RSS platform.

Accepting an invitation from the Hindutva group has sparked controversy with some of his former Congress colleagues and Left leaders expressing their reservations over his participation in the RSS meeting.

Former President of India Dr.Pranab Mukherjee arrives in Nagpur. He is the chief guest at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) program tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ueAqLyFHj8 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2018

However, what he is going to speak about at the Nagpur gathering remains a guess. He has said whatever he has to speak would be only known when he addresses the meeting.

