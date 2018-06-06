Pranab Mukherjee arrives in Nagpur, all eyes on RSS event tomorrow

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Mukherjee is the chief guest at the RSS event and is set to address its activists. This will be his first speech from the RSS platform.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 5:14:12 pm
pranab mukherjee, sonia gandhi, bal thackeray, sharad pawar, pranab mukherjee sonia gandhi, Pranab-sonia, Pranab mukherjee-bal thackeray, shiv sena, congress, pranab mukherjee Congress remark, The Coalition Years, NDA, UPA, Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur on Wednesday. (File)
Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday arrived in Nagpur to attend the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) program scheduled for tomorrow. Mukherjee is the chief guest at the RSS event and is set to address its activists. This will be his first speech from the RSS platform.

Accepting an invitation from the Hindutva group has sparked controversy with some of his former Congress colleagues and Left leaders expressing their reservations over his participation in the RSS meeting.

However, what he is going to speak about at the Nagpur gathering remains a guess. He has said whatever he has to speak would be only known when he addresses the meeting.

