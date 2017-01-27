President accepts Shanmuganathan resignation, appoints Banwarilal Purohit as Gov of Meghalaya

Former Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan. (File Photo) Former Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan. (File Photo)

A day after Shanmuganathan decided to step down as Governor of Meghalaya, President Pranab Mukherjee, accepting his resignation, gave Assam Governor, Banwarilal Purohit additional charge of the state. On Wednesday, 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan wrote to the President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his removal.

The employees alleged that veteran RSS leader Shanmuganathan, 68, hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan by turning it in to an “young ladies club”. Shanmuganathan, however, denied the charges. On Thursday, he reportedly asked his assistant in Shillong to send pack his personal belongings and files and send them to Guwahati. Shanmuganathan, who also holds charge as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was in Itanagar to take part in the Republic Day celebrations.

His “activities”, the letter sent to the PMO alleged, “seriously compromised the dignity” of Raj Bhavan, converting it into a “young ladies’ club”, causing “severe humiliation, mental stress and torture” to employees, shunting out other employees and bringing in “only the young girls”. The letter alleged that “two public relations officers, a cook and a nurse… all of whom are women” had been appointed on “night duty” at the Raj Bhavan.

On Thursday, two civil society groups — Civil Society Women Organisation (CSWO) and Thma u Rangli (TUR) — conducted a signature campaign and staged a demonstration outside the Shillong Raj Bhavan, demanding immediate removal of the Governor.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said he was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Ministry to take a call on the Governor. “We will await for what call they will take (on the complaint),” PTI quoted Sangma.

