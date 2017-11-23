Prakash Raj sends legal notice to BJP MP for ‘soiling his image’ on social media

Prakash Raj said the trolls had disturbed his personal life. (File Photo) Prakash Raj said the trolls had disturbed his personal life. (File Photo)

Actor Praksh Raj, who recently was in the news for criticising the Centre on a host of issues ranging from demonetisation to Padmavati, sent a legal notice to BJP MP Pratap Simha on Thursday, seeking an apology for “soiling his image” on Facebook that has “disturbed his personal life”.

The actor also threatened the BJP with criminal action if he didn’t reply within 10 days. “I have sent a legal notice to Pratap Simha (BJP Mysuru MP), as a citizen of this country for the way he has trolled me which has disturbed my personal life. I am asking him to answer legally and if he doesn’t, I will be taking criminal action against him,” ANI quoted Raj as saying.

The incident relates to October 4, when Simha castigated the actor for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath’s silence over those “celebrating” the killing of activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh. He even used the death of Raj’s son to criticise the actor over questioning Modi. “Being sad due to your son’s death, having left your wife and you ran behind a dancer…do you, Mr Raj, have any right, legitimacy or worthiness to say anything to Yogi-Modi?” Simha had tweeted.

The BJP MP had also said Raj was mum when 12 members of pro-Hindu organisations were brutally killed and on the Cauvery dispute.

Alleging that the comments against him had been made with a malafide intent to affect his reputation, family ties and personal life, the actor urged Simha to delete the Facebook posts and tweets about him. According to PTI, Raj said he was thinking of claiming monetary damages too for “hurting” his sentiments.

However, the multi-lingual actor said the issue should not be read through a political prism. When asked about his “double standards” in not questioning Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when RSS and BJP members were killed, Raj said, “Many people were saying this to me that I should have started (questioning) before. Yes, I was late in starting, but better late than never.”

The actor said he did not support any political ideology but “I am very very clear which political ideology I am against…I am not saffron”.

