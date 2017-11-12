CM Manohar Lal Khattar pays rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh

Khattar said that the work for the construction of a gate on the Karnal-Kaithal road named after Guru Nanak Dev has been started. (Source: Twitter/@mlkhattar/Manohar Lal) Khattar said that the work for the construction of a gate on the Karnal-Kaithal road named after Guru Nanak Dev has been started. (Source: Twitter/@mlkhattar/Manohar Lal)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday paid rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, to mark the closing ceremony of 350th ‘Prakash Utsav’. On the occasion, Khattar announced the setting up of a ‘Trust’ named after famous Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Lohgarh at Jagadhari. Khattar, who was speaking at the state-level function orgninsed to mark the closing ceremony of 350th ‘Prakash Utsav’, also announced that the road from Ladwa to Jhinwarhdi Gurudwara Sahib would be widened and it would be named as Guru Teg Bahadur marg.

Donning a turban, Khattar said that Punjabi has been accorded the status of second language in the state and with a view to promote this language, the process to fill up 397 posts of TGT and 352 posts of PGT in Punjabi has already been started.

He said that in view of the closing ceremony of 350th ‘Prakash Utsav’ of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna Sahib from December 22 to 25, special trains would be run fom Ambala and Sirsa so that maximum people could participate in the function.

He said that the state government has also prepared a scheme of providing financial assistance to the pilgrims intending to visit religious places such as Nankana Sahib (Pakistan), Hazur Sahib, Patna Sahib and Hemkund Sahib.

A similar scheme has also been prepared for pilgrims going on Sindhu Darshan and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, he said.

He said an educational institute would be set up in this area after the name of a the Sikh Guru.

Khattar said that till 1998, many colleges of the state were affiliated with the Punjab University.

“Now again the university wanted to get some colleges of the state affiliated with it. We are considering the proposal and if it materialises, colleges of this area would also be affiliated with Punjab University,” he said.

One of the colleges would be named after the Sikh Guru, he said.

On the occasion, he asked the people to follow the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh and other Sikh Gurus and serve the nation and the society.

Khattar said that the work for the construction of a gate on the Karnal-Kaithal road named after Guru Nanak Dev has been started.

