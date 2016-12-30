Delhi confidential: All In The Mind

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

AT A function to launch a new cleanliness initiative, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar recounted an instance about how hygiene habits do not just depend on toilets. He recalled how during a meeting of party workers in Pune, a restless worker told him he wanted to relieve himself but could not do so within the confines of a toilet. He needed open space. Such mindsets have to be addressed, Javdekar said.

Protest Plans

WITH ASSEMBLY elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh round the corner, the Congress is planning ways to keep up the momentum on the demonetisation issue for some more months. Plans are afoot to hold a national convention in mid-January to launch a second phase of street protests across the country. Sources said around 15,000 Congress workers from across the country could be mobilised for the convention. Congress leaders are now busy scouting a venue to hold the convention to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

The One-liners

PARLIAMENTARY AFFAIRS Minister M Venkaiah Naidu once again came out with punchy one-liners and anecdotes as he launched a hard-hitting attack on Congress for its campaign against the government’s demonetisation decision. “During UPA, it was PM presides, Madam or Boy decides. Now PM presides, Team decides,” he said. He went on about how note ban is “an anti-scam vaccine”. “India has changed, though Congress has not changed. Demonetisation is yajna but asuras try to disturb peace during the yajna,” he said.

Thinking Ahead

THERE WAS an unusually festive feel near the BJP party office on Ashoka Road with the entire area decorated with huge banners, with prominent pictures of party vice-president Shyam Jaju. It was Jaju’s birthday and, with just a few months to go for the MCD elections, there was a line of well-wishers stepping out of SUVs with bouquets in hand. Jaju is the prabhari for Delhi and it seems the ticket-seekers were not going to let go of such an opportunity to pay their obeisance.