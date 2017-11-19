Prakash Javadekar asks people to protect the earth

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Source: PTI Photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday called upon people to be sensible towards the environment and protect the earth. Speaking at the official inauguration of Bonjour India, a four-month-long voyage across the country highlighting Indo-French partnership, he said the friendship between the countries will grow further. “We need to protect our earth because the way we are using it, we require three earths but we have only one and we need to protect it,” he said.

The minister said people in the smart age should be sensible towards the environment.

Talking about the Indo-French partnership, he said leadership of both countries were taking a deep interest in enhancing the ties.

He said more than 5,000 Indians were studying in France and the number would further increase by 2020.

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean Yves Le Drian and other delegates were present in the event held at famous Amber fort at Jaipur.

