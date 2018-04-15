Prakash Ambedkar attacks Modi: ‘Our fight is against the person sitting in Delhi’

Followers throng the Ambedkar Memorial in Pimpri on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen) Followers throng the Ambedkar Memorial in Pimpri on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

On the 127th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, his grandson, advocate Prakash Ambedkar, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Pune on Saturday. “We want to tell the police… you can call us Naxalites…but it does not matter to us. We are not fighting against you. Our fight is against the person (PM Narendra Modi) who is sitting in Delhi,” said Ambedkar, while addressing the crowd from a dais set up near the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, close to the Pune District Collectorate.

A few hours before Ambedkar’s speech, Modi had presented a pair of slippers to a tribal woman in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, under the Charan Paduka (footwear) scheme, which aims to provide footwear to tendu leaf collectors who have to walk through forests.

Ambedkar said such acts of presenting slippers were done by pastors. “Now, Modi should also wear a white robe like pastors… so that the RSS stops attacking churches…,” he said.

Ambedkar, chief of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, also described PM Modi and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale as “Songadya (con artists)”. “We will have to fight the war of thoughts (against Modi) with full strength. Only Ambedkarites can defeat the Modi wave,” he said.

On the occasion, the Dalit leader also launched the web portal of Prabuddh Bharat, a magazine that was started by Dr B R Ambedkar. Prakash Ambedkar’s wife Anjali and son Sujat, who work in the editorial team of Prabuddh Bharat, appealed to people to share the portal’s link on social media.

The portal displays a picture of Prakash Ambedkar at the Elgaar Morcha held in Mumbai on March 26, to demand the arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in connection with the violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1. Both Bhide and Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote were booked for orchestrating the violence, and the latter was arrested on March 14.

Ambedkar was also the president of the Elgaar Parishad held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune on December 31. An offence in connection with the violence was also lodged against Elgaar Parishad speakers Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid, over their allegedly “provocative speeches”, against members of Kabir Kala Manch, an outfit with alleged Naxal links, as well as activists Sudhir Dhawale and Harshali Potdar, who were among the organisers of the Parishad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App