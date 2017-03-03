Prajapati rape case: Victim’s kin alleges UP Police officer threatened to kill

Gayatri Prajapati (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Gayatri Prajapati (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A relative of the woman who was allegedly raped by Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati and his aides has alleged that a UP Police officer, who had come to AIIMS to record the victim’s statement, threatened to kill them in a fake encounter. In a complaint filed at Hauz Khas police station, one of their kin has alleged that a DSP-rank officer of the UP Police Thursday barged into a ward at AIIMS, where the victim’s 16-year-old daughter is admitted, threatened them and snatched their mobile phones.

The victim’s daughter, who was also allegedly sexually assaulted by the minister, is undergoing treatment in a restricted ward of AIIMS. “The lady officer pushed the girl who is undergoing treatment and pestered the mother to record the statement.

“When we objected to it, the officer threatened to get us killed in a fake encounter,” alleged the complainant, who claimed to be a cousin of the victim.

Delhi Police sources said that policemen had gone to AIIMS on Thursday upon receiving a PCR call from the victim’s family. However, they found nothing that substantiated their allegations about their phones being snatched and they being threatened by the UP Police.

“We have received a complaint from them and it is being examined. In case something comes out in the investigation, we will register an FIR,” said a senior Delhi Police officer. Deputy Superintendent of Police Amita Singh had yesterday recorded the statement of the victim and her daughter amid opposition by their family members at AIIMS.

The statement was videographed as per the rules under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added. The UP Police has filed an FIR against Prajapati and his accomplices on an order from the Supreme Court.

The statement of the victim was recorded before a chief metropolitan magistrate in Lucknow last week.