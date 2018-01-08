Pragati Maidan: No tree felling without nod, Delhi govt to NGT

National Green Tribunal (File) National Green Tribunal (File)

The Delhi government has assured the National Green Tribunal that there would be no felling of trees without requisite permission for carrying out redevelopment work at Pragati Maidan exhibition ground here. The Public Works Department of the Delhi government told a bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice U D Salvi that cutting of trees would be carried out only after sanction is received from the competent authorities.

“The counsel appearing for the Delhi government submits that there shall be no tree cutting in the said area without the permission granted by the tree officer, South Division, Tughlakabad, New Delhi. He further submits that the respondent no 1 (Delhi govt) shall remain bound by this submission,” the bench said. The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is planning to transform Pragati Maidan into a world-class convention centre.

The proposed plan also includes interventions to ease traffic in and around Pragati Maidan, including a six-lane divided tunnel connecting Mathura Road and Ring Road across Pragati Maidan and making Mathura Road signal free through U-turns/subways at necessary intersections for better access to the complex. The exhibition-cum-convention complex will have a basement parking of 4,800 vehicles.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by National Sports Club of India alleging that the Delhi government was recklessly cutting trees for the redevelopment work.

