Pragati Maidan graft case: Court grants bail to two government officers

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to two govt officials in a case of alleged corruption in the Rs 2,150 crore project to revamp the ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to the public servants, Pradeep Mishra and Akashdeep Chouhan, on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each and a surety of the same amount.

NBCC chairman-cum-managing director Anoop Mittal has also been made an accused in the case. The court has already granted bail to Sanjay Kulkarni, the managing director of Capacite Structures and suspected middleman, Rishabh Agrawal, in the case.

It had on January 5 reserved its order on the bail applications of Kulkarni and Agrawal after hearing arguments from defence advocates and the CBI. The agency had booked Mishra and Chouhan in the case on December 22, 2017 for allegedly delivering the bribe.

It alleged in the FIR that the contract to redevelop the prime land at the Pragati Maidan exhibition complex was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. Pvt. Ltd. and Shapoorji Pallonji Qatar WLL for Rs 2,149.93 crore by NBCC. Mumbai-based Capacite Structures was trying to get that work from Shapoorji Pallonji on sub-contract.

Kulkarni had approached Agrawal, the suspected middleman having good contacts with public servants, for getting the sub-contract in favour of the company, the CBI had alleged.

