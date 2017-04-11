Delhi confidential: A Death Recalled

President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee (PTI/File Photo)

Former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel launched his photo-biography at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday at an event that had President Pranab Mukherjee, among many top political leaders and industrialists, as guests. Recounting his father’s death, in 1970, the NCP leader said he was just over 13 then, and when his father’s body was taken for cremation, the usually two-hour drive became 22 hours long. It was pouring but people had lined up to get a glimpse of their leader. That day, Patel said, had left a deep mark on him.

Friendly Tie

Meeting for the third time in the last two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull shared an easy rapport in New Delhi on Monday. Using a cricket analogy, Modi said that he hopes Turnbull’s trip is as productive as Australian captain Steve Smith’s batting, which was received with a polite smile by the Australian PM.

What’s On Menu?

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will host a dinner for the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and general secretaries of the AICC. Although Sonia’s dinner for party MPs and senior leaders is an annual affair, the event is being keenly watched this year since she has largely been out of action. There is talk of a reshuffle in the Congress and leaders would try to gauge her mood during the dinner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now