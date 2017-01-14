Praful Patel plays down row over PM Modi’s pic on KVIC calendar

NCP leader Praful Patel (File Photo) NCP leader Praful Patel (File Photo)

NCP leader Praful Patel on Saturday said there is no need to create a controversy over Narendra Modi’s photo on the calendar and the diary of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as the Prime Minister is seen using a ‘charkha’, which is Mahatma Gandhi’s gift to the nation. “It is a good thing. Charkha is Mahatma Gandhi’s gift to the nation. The country’s Prime Minister is using a charkha and I feel there is no need to create a controversy over it,” he told reporters after paying a visit to the Sai Baba temple inj Shirdi.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, JD(U), AAP and even BJP ally Shiv Sena, have reacted sharply to the Prime Minister’s picture being featured on the KVIC calendar, instead of Mahatma Gandhi. Replying to a query on demonetisation, the former Union Minister said, “Note ban is a good thing. But people of the country faced difficulties following demonetisation in the fight against black money, terrorism and other.”

“However, what was achieved through the move, what was its purpose, what good it made for the country, did it benefit poor… these are some of the questions before people and they will give an answer to it at an appropriate time,” Patel said and claimed, “It would definitely impact the upcoming Assembly polls.” Asserting that note ban has mostly affected people from rural areas, farmers and labourers, he alleged, “Farmers are not getting proper prices to their agricultural produces and have no cash to pay to farm labourers.”

Asked if NCP would tie up with Congress for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Patel said a decision in this regard would be taken at the local level. Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Digambar Kamat, who has entered the poll fray in his state this time, also visited the Sai Baba temple and held a meeting with Patel for some time.