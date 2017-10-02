Suspended principal of Ryan International joins as teacher at another branch

The Gurugram administration has been tasked with running the school for three months. The Gurugram administration has been tasked with running the school for three months.

The principal of Ryan International school, who was suspended after the murder of 7-year-old student Pradyuman Thakur, has been reportedly appointed as a teacher at another branch of the school. Thakur, a class II student, was found murdered with his throat slit inside the toilet of the school last month. Neerja Batra, the principal, was suspended from the Bhondsi (Gurugram) branch of Ryan International after strong protests by the parents of Thakur. However, she has reportedly joined the school’s Sector-40 branch in Gurugram as a teacher.

Reacting to Batra’s fresh appointment, Pradhyumn’s father Varun Thakur said, “How can you reinstate the principal who failed to fulfill her responsibility? What is the meaning of suspension then,” Thakur charged. “How can you expect her (Neerja Batra) to fulfill her responsibilities as a teacher? It’s a risk to the security and safety of students.”

After Pradyuman’s murder, Ashok Kumar, a school bus conductor, was arrested. The case is currently being investigated by the CBI. The school remained shut for 10 days after the incident, and reopened only on September 18. The Gurugram administration has been tasked with running the school for three months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd