Pradyuman Thakur murder case: CBI moves plea, wants fingerprints of juvenile accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved an application requesting for the fingerprints of the juvenile accused of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur inside the washroom of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, in September. On Wednesday, the Class XI student was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 more days. He was brought to Gurgaon from an observational home in Faridabad, where he will continue to reside until he is produced before the JJB again on December 6.

After the application was moved, the JJB asked the defence lawyer, Sandeep Aneja, to file a reply. The matter will come up for hearing next on November 29, when the court will also hear arguments regarding the allegations raised by the teenager’s father. He has alleged that his son was questioned beyond the deadline of 6 pm, enforced by the court, while he was in CBI custody.

During proceedings on Wednesday, Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for Pradyuman’s father Barun Thakur, alleged that the juvenile’s parents had been allowed to visit him outside of the requisite days for visits by relatives of inmates, revealing a “nexus” that has been established.

“His parents were allowed to meet him on Monday even though the appropriate days are Tuesday and Friday. There is some nexus and some illegality. We brought this to the notice of the court and they asked us to move an application in this regard,” said Tekriwal.

Speaking on the application that was moved last week, requesting that the juvenile be tried as an adult in the case, Tekriwal said that discussion on the matter is pending and depends on the submission of the social investigation report. The CBI had, on November 8, apprehended the juvenile.

