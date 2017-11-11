Ryan school murder case: Conductor’s family may press charges against Gurgaon police

Ryan international School in Gurgaon. (File photo) Ryan international School in Gurgaon. (File photo)

Two days after the CBI revealed that a Class XI student has been apprehended for the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, the lawyer of Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor who was earlier arrested by Gurgaon Police in connection with the crime, has moved a bail application on behalf of his client. “The bail application has been accepted and a date of November 16 has been set for hearing arguments,” said Mohit Verma, the lawyer representing Kumar.

“The application was submitted on the grounds that the CBI has given Kumar a clean chit and, furthermore, someone else has already been apprehended for the crime,” he said.

Thakur, a Class II student, was murdered inside a bathroom at Ryan International School’s Bhondsi branch on September 8. Kumar was arrested the same evening, with police claiming that he had confessed to committing the crime. Police had also alleged that Kumar tried to sexually assault the child and killed him when he raised an alarm. But the CBI on Wednesday gave a clean chit to the bus conductor and said that a Class XI student had allegedly killed Thakur because he wanted to postpone the examinations and the parent teacher meeting.

The child was remanded in CBI custody on Wednesday and is to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in Gurgaon again on Saturday.

In the aftermath of CBI’s revelations, Kumar’s lawyer said the family may press charges against the Gurgaon Police for the allegedly botched investigation. “Right now, the focus is on securing his release on bail. Once that is done, they will discuss the matter and may press charges against police. However, we first have to get Kumar out of prison for this,” said Verma.

