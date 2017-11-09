Pradyuman murder case: Will the bar now boycott the student, asks father of conductor

Varun Thakur, Father of the 7 year old Pradyuman, student of the Ryan International School. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Varun Thakur, Father of the 7 year old Pradyuman, student of the Ryan International School. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On September 9 — a day after Pradyuman Thakur was found murdered — a bar association in Gurgaon district had passed a resolution asking members to “not appear on behalf of the accused who murdered the innocent boy”. While the Supreme Court had called the resolution “absolutely erroneous”, the bus conductor’s family, on Wednesday, asked if those lawyers would pass a similar resolution against the Class XI student accused.

But president of the Sohna Bar Association, Rajneesh Agarwal, seemed to contradict its earlier stand, saying, “A resolution had been passed at the time but no one was prevented from representing the accused. This was the resolution at that time. There is no new resolution right now.”

The conductor’s father, Ami Chand, said, “Lawyers in Sohna had refused to take up his case. Their union had passed a resolution, and when we approached lawyers, they told us about this. Will these lawyers now refuse to represent the boy who has been accused of the murder?”

Dated September 9, the resolution passed by the Sohna Bar Association, addressed to “all Hon’ble members of Bar Association Sohna”, stated: “It has been decided in the meeting that no members of Bar Association Sohna will appear on behalf of the accused who murdered innocent boy/student of Ryan Public School, Bhondsi.” Kumar’s family said they eventually managed to get a lawyer through their relatives.

