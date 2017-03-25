Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana to benefit 3,848 EWS families in Puducherry

The Ministry had released in the first instance Rs 18.76 crores to launch the massive housing scheme here, he said. (Representational image) The Ministry had released in the first instance Rs 18.76 crores to launch the massive housing scheme here, he said. (Representational image)

Puducherry Administration has drawn up plans to implement the Pradhan Mantri Awaas yojana in the Union Territory during the current fiscal to cover as many as 3,848 families belonging to the ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS).

Health and Housing Minister of Puducherry Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters here today that the Union Urban Development Ministry had approved allocation of Rs 46.92 crores for the housing scheme to benefit the urban poor in Puducherry and its outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Ministry had released in the first instance Rs 18.76 crores to launch the massive housing scheme here, he said.

While Puducherry government would provide a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh per house, the Centre would provide an equal amount.

He said that families belonging to scheduled castes would be covered in the next phase and the Administration had received 613 applications from the poor SC families.

