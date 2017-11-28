Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed new Air India CMD

Top Stories
The appointment comes days after Bansal was given an extension for three months. The official sources said Kharola has been appointed as the new CMD of Air India. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 28, 2017 4:30 pm
Air India staff slapped, woman slaps air india staff, delhi airport, delhi airport air india staff, delhi news, India news, Indian express news Kharola, a Karnataka cadre officer, would replace Rajiv Bansal
Senior IAS officer Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India, official sources said today. Kharola, a Karnataka cadre officer, would replace Rajiv Bansal, who has been serving as the interim CMD for a little over three months.

The appointment comes days after Bansal was given an extension for three months. The official sources said Kharola has been appointed as the new CMD of Air India. Currently, he is the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The change of guard at the helm of Air India also comes at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the modalities of the strategic disinvestment of the national carrier.

