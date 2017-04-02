Pradeep Nandrajog takes oath as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

The newly appointed Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Pradeep Nandrajog on Sunday took oath in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office to Nandrajog.

The Chief Justice took the oath in English in the presence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and members of the council of ministers.

Nandrajog was the Delhi High Court judge before being appointed as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

