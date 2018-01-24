Practise at home what you preached in Davos: Congress to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a plenary session in Davos, Switzerland (AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a plenary session in Davos, Switzerland (AP)

HOURS AFTER Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the need to create a “heaven of freedom” where there is cooperation and coordination and not division and fractures at the WEF annual summit, the main opposition Congress on Tuesday asked him to “practise” at home what he “preached” in Davos and address the concerns over “deepening” of the “divisions and fissures” in the Indian society under his watch.

Suggesting that the invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the WEF plenary was not an achievement of the BJP government, Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “The Prime Minister’s presence in Davos is a recognition of India’s achievements since Independence and particularly after the opening up of its economy 26 years ago. India has leap-frogged in many areas which the world has recognised.”

Dear PM,

Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference. http://t.co/lLSNOig5pE — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 23, 2018

“At the same time, what the Prime Minister has told the world about his concerns on the fissures and divisions in the world, we urge him to address this burning national concern over the disturbing and deepening of the divisions and fissures in the Indian society under his watch once he returns from his foreign visit. He must tell the world that now he is going to practise what he has preached,” Sharma said.

Sharma said the Prime Minister has not said anything new other than restating the age-old wisdom of India and the values espoused over the centuries and given to the world. “It is important that people see that reflected in the policies and governance at home,” he said. “We urge him to practise at home what he has preached there. The country expects when he returns he will practice what he has preached in Davos.”

