Prabhudatt Brahmchari’s book offers little details on how Jansangh was formed

Book titled “HAMARRE SHRI GOLWALKAR JI KE SUKHAD SANSMARAN (My memoirs with Golwalkar)” by Prabhudatt Brahmchari gives little detail on how the Jansangh was formed. Book titled “HAMARRE SHRI GOLWALKAR JI KE SUKHAD SANSMARAN (My memoirs with Golwalkar)” by Prabhudatt Brahmchari gives little detail on how the Jansangh was formed.

Prabhudatt Brahmchari, the late saint who was very close to MS Golwalkar, second sarsanghchalak of RSS, was offered to be president of Jansangh’s Uttar Pradesh unit (which was formed even before Bhartiya Jansangh was founded at national level), but he refused. It was because of his suggestion that Rao Krishnapal Singh of the Awagarh royal family (in Etah district) was made president of UP Unit of Jansangh.

A book titled “HAMARRE SHRI GOLWALKAR JI KE SUKHAD SANSMARAN (my memoirs with Golwalkar)” by Prabhudatt Brahmchari gives little detail on how the Jansangh was formed. Brahmchari writes, “One day he (Golwalkar) came to me. Rajju Bhaiya, Deendayal (Upadhyay), Nanji Deshmukh all were there. They requested me, “Maharaj ji, you request Guru ji (Golwalkar) that sangh (RSS) should now participate in politics.” I asked Golwalkar, “This left-right has been enough now. Now you should deploy these boys in to politics.” He (Golwalkar) responded, “Good suggestion. I will think. Shyamaprasad Mukherji is coming to meet me in Nagpur. I will talk to him.”

The 72-page book is foreworded by Rajju Bhaiya, the fourth sarsanghchalak of RSS and published from Brahmchari’s ashram in Jhunsi in Allahabad. Brahmchari was very close to Golwalkar and he passed away in 1990. This book’s second edition was published in 2007.

This narrative is missing from the 16 volume official history of Bhartiya Jansangh and BJP, which was published in 2005. Chapter-III of the Volume-6 “Founding of the Bhartiya Jansangh” merely writes that “formation of the Bhartiya Jansangh began at state level and when several state units were formed, only then was a national party launched.” Then it discusses that “the UP unit was formed on September 2, 1951… Rao Krishnapal Singh was elected president and Deendayal Upadhyay secretary.” While official history has no more details, Brahmchari’s memoirs say, “I was in a Bhagwat katha at Kusum Sarowar near Gowardhan. Deendayal Upadhyay reached to me and said, “Maharaj, Sangh (RSS) should be away of politics. For political work should not we form a new organization ‘Jansangh?” I said, “Yeh bahut achchha hai (It will be very good).”

Brahmchari further writes, “They wanted me to be president of that (proposed Jansangh). But I had already resolved that I would neither be a member or office bearer of any organization… Then they requested me to suggest any other name for that. Then I asked them, ‘you should appoint Rao Krishnapal Singh of Awagarh,’ they said they don’t know him. Then I asked them ‘Mera naam le lena (ask him about me). After that UP Jansangh was founded and Rao sahib was made president and Deendayal Upadhyay as secretary.”

The book mentions another fact that once Rajju Bhaiya filed nomination from one of the assembly segments of Allahabad on Jansangh ticket. Brahmchari writes without mentioning the election year, “Rajju Bhaiya filed nomination from an Allahabad assembly segment as Jansangh’s substitute candidate thinking that if other Jansangh nominee’s nomination is cancelled, he (Rajju Bhaiya) will contest. But his (other candidate’s) nomination was approved and Rajju Bhaiya withdrew his nomination. But he (Golawalkar) snubbed Rajju Bhaiya by saying, ‘Tumhe aisa nahi karna chahiye tha (you should not have done this).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App