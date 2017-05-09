Powerful IED recovered by security forces in Chhattisgarh

The IED was allegedly planted by naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kanker district, police said. (Representational Image) The IED was allegedly planted by naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kanker district, police said. (Representational Image)

Security forces on Tuesday averted a major mishap by recovering a powerful IED (improvised explosive device), allegedly planted by naxals, in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Kanker district, police said.

The IED, weighing 10 kg, was recovered during a search operation undertaken by a joint team of security forces in Badgaon police station limits, Kanker Additional Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Badhai told PTI.

A squad of Border Security Force (BSF) and district force was carrying out a joint operation in the interiors of Badgaon, located around 200 kms from the state capital, when it received inputs about the explosive being planted in the area, he said.

Later, security forces spotted the IED on a hilly track near Masoor village, he said.

The explosive was planted to harm security personnel who had used the same track while patrolling in the region, the official said, adding that it was immediately destroyed by the bomb disposal squad (BDS).

