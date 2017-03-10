Power secretary PK Pujari gets additional DoT charge

For representational purpose. For representational purpose.

Power secretary PK Pujari, who is a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 1981 batch, has been given the additional charge of telecom secretary, in an order issued late Thursday. Pujari was named the telecom secretary, a week after JS Deepak was abruptly transferred to commerce ministry as an officer on special duty with immediate effect.

“The competent authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, to Pradeep Kumar Pujari IAS (GJ: 1981), Secretary, Ministry of Power, with immediate effect and until further order,” an Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said in an order.

Deepak’s transfer order was issued when he was in Barcelona attending the Mobile World Congress in his capacity as telecom secretary.

Deepak will join as India’s permanent ambassador to the World Trade Organisation from June 1. Pujari, who has earlier been a special secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, is set to retire in June this year.