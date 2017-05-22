Power cuts across state leave consumers fuming

INTERMITTENT POWER outages across the state even as temperatures soar have left consumers suffering. Even as the state electricity distribution company (MSEDCL) claimed it has stopped load-shedding, several places in the state are experiencing regular electricity cuts.

Residents of Mumbra were left without power for almost 10 hours on Friday. “Between 8am and 9pm, we received electricity supply in bouts, for a few minutes. We suffered for at least 10 hours,” said Noor Zehra Gheewala, a resident of Kausa in Mumbra.

Owing to the regular outages since the first week of May, the 58-year-old has changed her timetable according to the power supply. “I finish any cooking that requires electricity by 8 am. There have been times when we didn’t have drinking water because there was no electricity to fill overhead tanks. So, we fill up our overhead tanks as early in the day as possible,” Gheewala said. However, it is difficult to be prepared for the power cuts that come at unpredictable times, she said.

Gheewala is worried that the power cuts will continue through Ramzan. “Ramzan starts soon. People will go on fast and if there’s no drinking water, the condition will be worse,” she said.

MSEDCL officials, however, claimed there has been no load-shedding since May 7 and the outages were owing to local problems, such as technical difficulties and transformer breakdowns. Between May 1 and 7, the discom faced an unforeseen shortage of power worth 4,000MW and carried out massive load-shedding, particularly in areas where pending bills were higher.

According to data from the Maharashtra State Load Dispatch Centre, the highest load-shedding of 1115MW was carried out on May 6 and between May 1 and 7 the consumers faced an average load-shedding of 472MW.

However, data captured by energy group Prayas, which collects power supply data in 22 states, shows that while supply in cities was regular, outages continued in rural areas as well as high loss areas designated by MSEDCL. For instance, since May 1, rural Hiwarkhed in Akola district has seen at least 51 hours of no supply. Data also shows that power cuts were carried out as recently as Saturday.

“According to data, there is a problem in the power supply. This is unjustifiable as Maharashtra is a power-surplus state. Even if there is breakdown or generation loss, we should be able to compensate with the surplus supply,” said Ashwini Chitnis, senior research associate, Prayas.

A senior official from the state energy department explained that the shortage arose owing to a miscalculation in estimation: the peak demand exceeded the forecast and was reached much earlier than expected. “The peak demanded was estimated in the second and third week of May. However, it was reached in April. Owing to availability of water, more farmers used their agricultural pumps. The temperature, too, soared in the first week leading to increased consumption,” said the official.

A sudden scarcity of coal reduced the production in generation units of Adani group plants and state-owned generation company Mahagenco, which set the discom’s supply back further. The state energy minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, has reached out to the union coal ministry for help. “We are in contact with all coal field companies. A solution is expected soon,” said the official.

The MSEDCL had earlier estimated a surplus of 2,000-3,000MW power, but fell short of 4,000MW. “At that time, the rate at which power was available at the energy exchange was high and the discom had a limitation in its buying capacity,” said the official. The discom has been suffering losses to the tunes of around Rs 4,000 crore.

