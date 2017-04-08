Power corrupted Arvind Kejriwal, was right in not joining AAP: Anna Hazare after Shunglu Commission Report

Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal.

Anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Shunglu Committee Report, which has accused the Delhi government of “gross misuse of power.”

Hazare said the report had proven right his decision of not joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) when it was formed, despite Kejriwal’s insistence.

The Shunglu Committee report has blamed the Delhi Government of “misuse of power” in allotting land for the AAP office in Delhi, in the appointment of Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain’s daughter in a health project, providing official residence to Delhi Women’s Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal, among others.

“When Arvind (Kejriwal) established the AAP, God gave me the instinct to not join the party, as it would bring dishonour. It’s because of this that since the day he formed the party, and even when he became the Chief Minister, I didn’t feel like meeting him even once,” said 79-year-old Hazare.

The activist said he wondered how “power and position corrupt people so easily”.

“He has seen my life very closely. During our association, I have told him the importance of good character and honesty on innumerable occasions. I keep wondering of the ability of power and position to corrupt people. Once they get power and position, it starts corrupting their mind. The same seems to have happened to Arvind,”said Hazare.

Hazare added that Kejriwal had forgotten the values he told him about, including sacrifice and the ability to take insults.

“He forgot all this and hence transgressed all rules of law in his infatuation with power. This is the reason the Shunglu Committee had to raise a finger against him,” he said.

