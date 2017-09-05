Powder found in Uttar Pradesh Assembly not explosive, FSL chief suspended

rapped in paper, the powder was found under a seat in the Opposition benches on July 12. (File) rapped in paper, the powder was found under a seat in the Opposition benches on July 12. (File)

NEARLY TWO months after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that a high-intensity explosive was recovered inside Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the state government on Monday suspended the director of the state forensic laboratory on charges of giving an “incorrect” report on the powder recovered. While the state FSL had said the powder was PETN (Pentaery-thritol Tetranitrate), an explosive substance, the Hyderabad-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has found it to be silicon oxide, which is not explosive in nature. The CFSL has handed over the report to NIA, which is investigating the case.

The NIA has sent the powder to CFSL, Chandigarh, for reconfirmation. Its report is awaited. Wrapped in paper, the powder was found under a seat in the Opposition benches on July 12. The suspended official — UP FSL director Dr Shyam Bihari Upadhyay — is charged with, among others, getting the test done by an explosive detection kit that had an expiry date of March. He has also been charged with getting the test conducted by people who did not belong to explosive section of the lab.

Stating that an inquiry has been ordered against Upadhyay, UP Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told The Indian Express, “Dr Upadhyay has been suspended on various charges, including giving unconfirmed, incorrect and incomplete laboratory report on the powder found inside the UP Assembly. He was also misguiding the government.”

Kumar said Upadhyay also faces complaints of financial irregularities during his tenure as acting director of a laboratory in Patna between 2008 and 2012. The Bihar government had written to the UP government, seeking action against him, Kumar said, adding that they have included charges by the Bihar government in the chargesheet against Upadhyay.

The state ATS, which investigated the case before it was transferred to NIA on July 26, had questioned two Samajwadi Party MLAs — Manoj Pandey and Anil Dohre — who had sat on the seat under which the powder was found on July 12.

