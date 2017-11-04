Poverty and corruption free India by 2022: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has presented New India @2022 document at Conference of Governors last month (File) Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has presented New India @2022 document at Conference of Governors last month (File)

The government is endeavoring to make a New India by 2022 which will be free from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism, government think tank Niti Aayog has said in its latest document.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has presented New India @2022 document at Conference of Governors last month. The document claims that India will be in the top three economies of the world if it continues to grow at 8 per cent from now until 2047.

The newly appointed chairman has been at the helm of framing economic policies for the country. The document also envisions that we will achieve ‘Kuposhan Mukt Bharat’ by 2022. It visualises that government will be able to connect all villages with habitations over 500 (250 in Special Areas) with all-weather roads by 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

India will have 20 world class higher education institutions by 2022, as per the document.

All villages selected under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) should attain model village status by 2022, it says adding that we should resolve to have Poverty Free India by 2022.

