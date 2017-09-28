Potential of Pakistan using Rohingya as terrorists: J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minster Nirmal Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Nirmal Singh, Wednesday said Rohingya Muslims had entered India illegally and had to be “shifted” or they could be used by Pakistan as terrorists. Singh made the statement at a press interaction at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), minutes after he delivered a speech on ‘Peace in Jammu & Kashmir: Challenges and Opportunities’ on campus.

Asked if Jammu & Kashmir was wary of the Rohingya Muslim population there, Singh said, “Basically, Rohingya are foreigners; they’ve illegally entered India. In Jammu & Kashmir, there are two districts — Jammu and Samba. These districts fall on the border and are communally very sensitive. So ultimately, as per the directions of the central government, the state government is working on that. They have to be shifted from there, otherwise there is every potential of Pakistan using them as terrorists. There are certain links. We’re getting reports that they’re being used as terrorists.”

On the issue of a man being used as a human shield, Singh said, “Don’t common people there have human rights? The innocents who are being killed? Pinky Kaur, a college student who was killed by a grenade. Does she not have human rights?”

Asked about the J&K police report saying that the man had, in fact, cast his vote right before the incident, Singh said, “I don’t know which report you’re talking about. He was a mastermind and the leader of the stone-pelters.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App