Posters mock Saamana: CM Devendra Fadnavis takes battle to Uddhav’s turf in Dadar

A day after the Shiv Sena issued a veiled threat to withdraw support from the government in Maharashtra, the BJP has decided to hit close to home, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convening a public rally on Friday in Uddhav Thackeray’s turf Dadar. Also, the posters advertising the rally are taking a dig at one of the most powerful tools Thackeray has been using against the BJP — the party mouthpiece Saamana.

The posters, along with a picture of the chief minister, read: “Phakta Agralekh Nahi, Tar Pragati Cha Alekh. (Not just editorials, but articles on progress)”. The venue of the rally, Dadar, is where the newspaper’s office is located.

According to a BJP poll-manager, “In the past two years, the Sena has consistently attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through Saamana. The chief minister’s rally near the Saamnaa office sends the message out loud and clear: the BJP will fight the Sena tooth and nail in the BMC.”

On its part, the Shiv Sena too has indicated it will pull out all stops for the BMC battle. A Sena minister told The Indian Express, “The BMC is a big fight and we are going to leave no stone unturned to retain our turf. We will keep reminding the BJP through resignation threats that our support has given stability to your government in Maharashtra.”

However, this tactic is being debated within the party. A Sena leader argued, “We tried the same resignation method in the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation polls, when senior minister Eknath Shinde offered his letter to Uddhavji. But it was never handed over to Fadnavis. Similarly, we are planning that all ministers issue a resignation letter to Uddhavji on February 18 at a public rally. But there are fears the move could be dismissed as a poll gimmick.”

Environment minister Ramdas Kadam said, “Yes, we will not hesitate to resign if Uddhav Thackeray asks us to do so.” But another senior minister from the Sena claimed, “Any attempt to withdraw support at this juncture would boomerang, as we will be accused of destabilising the government, The public may dismiss us as an irresponsible party.”

Sections within the party also think that with 122 seats in the 188-member assembly, the BJP might retain power with the help of smaller allies even if the Sena were to withdraw support. Also, there are fears that if the Sena does walk out, the NCP could step in to hold up the government.